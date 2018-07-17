[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Names One Actress Who He Would Like to Work with

Korean actor Lee Joon Gi named Ha Jiwon as an actress who he would like to work with in the future.On July 16, MBC's television show 'Section TV' aired an episode showing an interview with Lee Joon Gi.During the interview, Lee Joon Gi first talked about the photo shoot with actress Kim Hee Seon that he participated in not long after his debut in 2001.Lee Joon Gi said, "I was one of the male models surrounding Kim Hee Seon. I couldn't believe my eyes. It felt like a dream."He continued, "The final photo was put up on the facade of a building in Myeong-dong, and I used to go there every day to see it."Then, the interviewer asked, "You've worked with a number of beautiful actresses so far. Is there an actress who you would like to work with in the future?".Lee Joon Gi answered, "It's always been Ha Jiwon for me. I honestly would love to work with Ha Jiwon. I believe I will be able to learn a lot from working with her."Recently, Lee Joon Gi has wrapped up his drama 'Lawless Lawyer' and is currently taking some rest.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Section TV, 'actor_jg' Instagram)(SBS Star)