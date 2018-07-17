[SBS Star] The Tickets of EXO D.O.'s Latest Movie to be Sold Out in 9 Seconds

D.O.(Do Kyung Soo) is showing amazing accomplishment that entitles him as 'The Icon of Sold-out'.K-pop boy group EXO's member/actor D.O.(Do Kyung Soo) starred in the opening film of BIFAN(Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival) for two consecutive years.Following the opening film of BIFAN 2017 'Room No.7', D.O. took the leading role in 'Underdog', the opening film of BIFAN 2018.The animated film 'Underdog' is a story about an abandoned dog having a journey longing for freedom, and D.O. covered the voice of the protagonist 'Mung-chi'.The characters of the movie 'Underdog' are completed based on the recorded voices of the actors.D.O. actually took up an absolute part in the character development of 'Mung-chi' and in the whole production of the movie.The public's attention toward D.O.'s new challenge appeared immediately, as the tickets of 'Underdog' were sold out in first 9 seconds from release.This is the shortest record of the sold-out throughout the 22-year history of BIFAN.The situation was similar last year.The movie 'Room No.7', in which D.O. and actor Shin Ha Kyun starred, also recorded sold-out in 30 seconds right after being selected as the opening film.D.O. will reportedly focus on his career as an actor for the rest half of the year.'Underdog' is shown in BIFAN first and going to be released to the public in this autumn or winter.Meanwhile, D.O. starred in another movie 'Swing Kids', which is going to be released in upcoming December.Both two movies are new challenges for D.O., making the public to expect more of his potential as an actor.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Odolttogi, LOTTE Entertainment, NEXT Entertainment World, 'weareone.exo' Instagram)(SBS Star)