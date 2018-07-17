SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] B1A4 BARO Kicks Off His Acting Career with a New Agency
2018.07.17
K-pop boy group B1A4's member BARO is starting his career as an actor with a new management agency.

On July 17, HODU&U Entertainment stated that they have signed a contract with BARO.BAROThey said, "BARO has demonstrated endless potential in acting through various projects. We will be supporting BARO as much as we can to let people know about the charms and acting skills that he has."BAROIn the end of June, it was announced that BARO and JINYOUNG from B1A4 left WM Entertainment without extending their contract.BARODebuted in 2011 as a member of B1A4 with a mini album 'Let's Fly', BARO built his career as an actor by acting in several hit dramas in the past, including 'Reply 1994' (2013), 'God's Gift: 14 Days' (2014), 'Angry Mom' (2015), and more.

Soon, BARO will begin his acting career using his real name Cha Seon Woo.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'baroganatanatda' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
