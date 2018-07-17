[SBS Star] Wanna One Ha Sung Woon's Fan Club to Build a Well in Vietnam

For the birthday of K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Ha Sung Woon, his fans made a well in Vietnam.On July 16, KFHI(Korea Food for the Hungry International) announced that the construction of the well sponsored by Ha Sung Woon's fan club '22CLOUDS' was completed on July 6 and had a completion ceremony.Back on March 22, the fan club donated 3.2 million won (approximately 2,855 dollars) to the organization in celebration of both Ha Sung Woon's birthday and World Water day.With the donated money, KFHI made 'Ha Sung Woon Well' at the Ban Chang kindergarten located in Bac Kan, Vietnam.Ban Chang village is a place where a small Vietnamese tribe 'the Dao' lives and most of the population suffers in poverty.The kindergarten used to get water from a valley nearby, but have been in trouble when the valley dries up in the dry season.A representative of Ha Sung Woon's fan club commented, "We wanted to celebrate Ha Sung Woon's birthday by giving warmth to young children suffering by contaminated water."The head of the Vietnamese branch of KFHI expressed his thanks saying, "The children and the local residents were having problems getting water to drink. After the well was made, about 200 children and local residents are able to drink clean water."(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= '22clouds_twt' Twitter, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)