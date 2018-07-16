SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Choi Si-won and NCT to Watch EXO Concert and Show Their Loyalty as SM Family
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member Choi Si-won and boy group NCT showed their support toward boy group EXO by watching the group's latest concert.

On July 13 to 15, EXO held the encore concert 'EXO PLANET #4 –The EℓyXiOn [dot]' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
EXOOn July 15, Choi Si-won wrote, "Well done! It was a wonderful stage. Looking forward to your next step!", and posted a picture on his personal social media account.

In the picture, there are Choi Si-won and the members of EXO.
Choi Si-won, EXOChoi Si-won is holding a EXO's official light stick with a huge smile, and the members of EXO are holding Placards.
NCTAlso on July 15, NCT posted a note and a picture after watching EXO's concert as well.
NCTThe members wrote, "We've watched EXO's concert. Amazing stages, interesting videos popping up between the stages, EXO members making outstanding stage and so many fans cheering them.... We want to be artists just like EXO who can show such a wonderful concert."

After seeing both pictures, fans left comments, "SM Brothers, You guys look good to be together.", "Thank you for cheering EXO!", "Choi Si-won looks like EXO's father.", and more.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'nct' 'siwonchoi' Instagram, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
