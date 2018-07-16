[SBS Star] EXO KAI Tearfully Leaves Message to His Late Father During Concert

K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI left a tearful remark during the group's recent concert.On July 13 to 15, EXO held its encore concert 'EXO PLANET #4 –The EℓyXiOn [dot]–' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.On the final day of the concert, KAI took a moment to recall his memories with his father, who passed away last May.KAI broached to talk, "The three-day concert is over now. I had so much fun, and it was truely an entertaining, happy moment of us. Although I feel like I'm saying this all the time, being able to sing and dance in front of you guys and being able to stand on stage is such a precious, joyful thing to us."He continued, "I have something that I really want to say. I started dancing when I was 9 years old. My parents held my hands and took me to dance classes, so I was able to dance. Thanks to my parents, I was able to learn the joy of dancing, the meaning of happiness, and able to sing and dance here in front of you. It's truly all thanks to my parents."Then KAI teared up and added, "All of these things began from those small starting points in my childhood, which eventually led me to where I am now. So... I just wanted to say one thing here, because I think this (concert stage) is the most precious and meaningful place for me. Can I say it?".After hearing the fans loudly saying "Yes!", KAI turned his eyes upward and said, "Father, I love you."You can watch the emotional moment captured in a fancam below.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'Aning Park' YouTube)(SBS Star)