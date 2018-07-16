SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] iKON to Join July Comeback Lineup!
작성 2018.07.16
K-pop boy group iKON surprised its fans with a comeback announcement.

On July 16, it was reported that iKON is confirmed to release a new song by the end of this month.
iKONThis will be the group's first comeback in approximately four months after its latest release 'Rubber Band'.

Earlier this month, Yang Hyun Suk, the CEO of iKON's agency YG Entertainment teased the group's return with a post on his social media account.
 

Meanwhile, iKON is scheduled to hold its first-ever world tour 'iKON 2018 CONTINUE TOUR' in Seoul on August 18.
iKONiKONThen the group will head to Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, and Hong Kong to meet its international fans.

Stay tuned for more updates!

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'fromyg' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
