[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO to Express Her Thanks to Fans for 1,000 Days Since Debut

K-pop girl group TWICE's member JIHYO expressed her feelings for 1,000 days since debut.On July 16. JIHYO wrote a note on the group's social media account starting, "Hello ONCE(TWICE's fan club), It's JIHYO."JIHYO said, "I can't believe that it's already 1,000 days since my debut. It is also my 13th anniversary of joining JYP(TWICE's management agency)." and continued, "Joining a company at such a young age, I couldn't enjoy much of my youth learning a lot of stuff, but I've never regretted about that."She added, "I had a moment thinking about giving up, but I've never regretted. I'm glad as an artist to meet fans like ONCE and thank you for making me feel that I'm a precious one."JIHYO concluded her message saying, "If we can't care about each other anymore after 2,000 and 3,000 days because of our busy lives, I hope these moments to remain as happy memories and I hope we remain for each other as ones who get to smile when we recall these moments."Meanwhile, JIHYO's group TWICE has recently made its comeback with a summer track 'Dance The Night Away'.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram)(SBS Star)