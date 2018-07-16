[SBS Star] 2PM JUN.K & TAECYEON Hang Out with Each Other While Off-duty

JUN.K and TAECYEON from K-pop boy group 2PM met up with each other on their day off.On July 15, 2PM's official social media account shared pictures of JUN.K and TAECYEON standing next to each other.In the pictures, JUN.K and TAECYEON are both smile happily, wearing their military uniform.In one of the pictures, they raise their hands in salute.Along with the pictures, they wrote, "JUN.K and TAECYEON hung out together on their day off. 2PM members=true 2PM fans."Meanwhile, JUN.K enlisted in the military to serve the national mandatory duty on May 8, and just recently finished his basic training.On the other hand, TAECYEON joined the army a lot before JUN.K on September 4, 2017, and currently serves his duty as an assistant instructor.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'real_2pmstagram' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)