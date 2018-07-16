SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2PM JUN.K & TAECYEON Hang Out with Each Other While Off-duty
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 2PM JUN.K & TAECYEON Hang Out with Each Other While Off-duty

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.16 10:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM JUN.K & TAECYEON Hang Out with Each Other While Off-duty
JUN.K and TAECYEON from K-pop boy group 2PM met up with each other on their day off.

On July 15, 2PM's official social media account shared pictures of JUN.K and TAECYEON standing next to each other.JUN.K and TAECYEONJUN.K and TAECYEONIn the pictures, JUN.K and TAECYEON are both smile happily, wearing their military uniform.

In one of the pictures, they raise their hands in salute.

Along with the pictures, they wrote, "JUN.K and TAECYEON hung out together on their day off. 2PM members=true 2PM fans."JUN.K and TAECYEONMeanwhile, JUN.K enlisted in the military to serve the national mandatory duty on May 8, and just recently finished his basic training.

On the other hand, TAECYEON joined the army a lot before JUN.K on September 4, 2017, and currently serves his duty as an assistant instructor.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'real_2pmstagram' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호