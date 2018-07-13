SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN to Receive Death Threat for the Third Time; Agency Responds
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN to Receive Death Threat for the Third Time; Agency Responds

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.13 15:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN to Receive Death Threat for the Third Time; Agency Responds
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency officially announced the agency will take its best action to protect BTS members.BTSOn July 12, BTS' Big Hit Entertainment clarified its position about recent threat against BTS' JIMIN to reassure the worrying fans.

Recently, an anonymous person posted a picture and a note claiming he/she is going to harm JIMIN at BTS' upcoming concert in Los Angeles on September 5.BTSThis is not the first time for JIMIN to receive a death threat.

Before the group's California concert in April 2017 and Fort Worth concert in September 2017, notes forewarning to shoot JIMIN in the middle of the concert were posted each time.

The pattern of posting the schedule of BTS concert and a photo of a gun together was exactly identical.BTSAs this is the third time for JIMIN to receive a death threat from anonymous online posts, BTS' fans are demanding for the proper investigation and prevention.

The agency commented, "We are totally aware of the situation. Regardless of its authenticity, the agency will take any action needed to protect BTS members from any physical threat on their safety."

It added, "Last time, we were fully prepared for the safety. Though there wasn't any incident, we will still watch the situation closely this time and be more thoroughly prepared."

Meanwhile, BTS is currently busy preparing for its upcoming world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호