[SBS Star] Sooyoung Sends a Snack Truck to Her Longtime Boyfriend Chung Kyung-ho!

Sooyoung from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation sent a snack truck to her longtime boyfriend actor Chung Kyung-ho to show support for his current drama 'Life on Mars'.On July 12, a snack truck company posted pictures of a snack truck that Sooyoung had sent to Chung Kyung-ho on their social media account.The pictures included the snack truck decorated with pictures of Sooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho, and a full-sized panel that said, "Dear everyone working for 'Life on Mars', come have some coffee to cool yourselves down! From. Sooyoung."Sooyoung also wrote a message above the snack truck especially for her boyfriend.It said, "Han Tae-joo (Chung Kyung-ho's character in the drama)! Can you hear me? Come and charge yourself with some caffeine."Sooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho have been in a relationship for about six years, and made their relationship public in 2014.They are widely known to be lovebirds, and have openly shown their affection towards each other during interviews and variety shows in the past.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'churrokingtruck' Instagram, SM Entertainment, Management Allum, Online Community)(SBS Star)