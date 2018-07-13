[SBS Star] VIDEO: JESSI Takes You to a Tropical Island with Her New Track!

Korean-American hip-hop artist JESSI is making this summer even hotter with 'Down'.On July 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', JESSI performed her latest track 'Down'.JESSI actively took part in co-composing and co-writing 'Down' until it came out on July 6.The tropical beats make you feel like you are on a lively beach under the hot sun.As hot as the song, the hot choreography sets the performance on fire.Just like the repeated hook, "I won't let you down.", the song and JESSI's performance certainly do not let us down.Check out JESSI's sexy comeback stage below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)