[SBS Star] Lee Seo Won Pleads Guilty to All Charges; Claims He Does Not Remember the Incident

Actor Lee Seo Won has admitted to his charges of sexual harassment and criminal threats.On July 12, Lee Seo Won attended the first court hearing for his first trial held at Seoul Eastern District Court, Seoul.He is currently facing charges with sexually harassing a female celebrity and allegedly threatening her with a weapon back in April.During the court hearing, Lee Seo Won's attorney stated, "There is no room for excuses or denial for the charges of sexual harassment or threatening. We admit (the defendant's) wrongdoings. However, the defendant does not remember anything (from the incident)."The attorney confirmed that Lee Seo Won was pleading guilty to all charges, but requesting a lenient sentence in light of his diminished mental/physical faculties at the time.Lee Seo Won's side added, "There are portions of the victim's story which do not entirely match up. We do acknowledge all charges, as there was DNA evidence found, but we ask the court to keep such matters in mind."Lee's second court hearing will take place on September 6.