SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seo Won Pleads Guilty to All Charges; Claims He Does Not Remember the Incident
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Seo Won Pleads Guilty to All Charges; Claims He Does Not Remember the Incident

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.12 16:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Seo Won Pleads Guilty to All Charges; Claims He Does Not Remember the Incident
Actor Lee Seo Won has admitted to his charges of sexual harassment and criminal threats.

On July 12, Lee Seo Won attended the first court hearing for his first trial held at Seoul Eastern District Court, Seoul.
Lee Seo Won (Yonhap)He is currently facing charges with sexually harassing a female celebrity and allegedly threatening her with a weapon back in April.
Lee Seo Won (Yonhap)During the court hearing, Lee Seo Won's attorney stated, "There is no room for excuses or denial for the charges of sexual harassment or threatening. We admit (the defendant's) wrongdoings. However, the defendant does not remember anything (from the incident)."

The attorney confirmed that Lee Seo Won was pleading guilty to all charges, but requesting a lenient sentence in light of his diminished mental/physical faculties at the time.
Lee Seo Won (Yonhap)Lee Seo Won's side added, "There are portions of the victim's story which do not entirely match up. We do acknowledge all charges, as there was DNA evidence found, but we ask the court to keep such matters in mind."

Lee's second court hearing will take place on September 6.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호