[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO to Top Oricon's Daily Album Chart

K-pop boy group 2PM's JUNHO topped Japan's major music chart, Oricon with his newest solo album released in Japan.According to Oricon's official website on July 12, JUNHO's 7th solo mini album '想像' (Imagination, literal translation) was ranked in at No.1 on Daily Album chart, recording 27,250 sales on the first day.Through this achievement, JUNHO has proved his popularity as a solo artist in Japan while being active as an actor in Korea, taking a leading role in SBS drama 'Wok of Love'.This summer, JUNHO will hold a tour 'JUNHO(From 2PM) Solo Tour 2018 'Flash Light'' in Japan, starting from Nippon Budokan, Tokyo on July 20, 21 to Osaka-jo Hall, Osaka on September 4 and 5.JUNHO has been steadily releasing solo albums and holding tours in Japan since 2013, and he previously had taken the first place in Oricon with 'Winter Sleep' released in last January.He is prolifically building his career as both singer and actor with noticeable accomplishments.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'le2jh' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)