[SBS Star] The Public Praise iKON BOBBY for His Thoughtful Note for the Accident in Thailand

K-pop boy group iKON's BOBBY has garnered attention from the public for showing his thoughtful act towards an accident occurred in Thailand.Recently on June 23, a group of youth soccer players including their assistant coach trapped in a cave in Chiang Rai province, Thailand.Rescuing 8 out of 13 as of July 10, the rescue operation is still in progress while one of the operation team member died trying to save trapped children.On July 9, BOBBY posted a photo of the soccer team and asked the public to pray for the rescue operation.BOBBY wrote, "So brave and so strong. Please pray for them.. And to the bravest hero, rest in peace."He continued, "This is the situation in Thailand. 12 children and 1 coach from soccer team got trapped in this cave. Yesterday, 4 of them were rescued but one of rescuer died trying to save trapped children."Then he added in Korean, "Please pray for them so that they can all go home safely."Shortly after his social media update, not only fans but also the public praised his thoughtful messages.They commented, "He's such a nice guy." "I'm not a fan of iKON, but I understand why the fans love him so much!", "Thank you BOBBY, from Thailand." and many more.(Credit= 'bobbyindaeyo' Instagram, 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook)(SBS Star)