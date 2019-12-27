'언론은 사회 갈등을 어떻게 다뤄야 하나' 하버드 니먼재단 백서 발간

SBS문화재단의 지원을 받아 하버드 니먼재단에서 올해 ‘언론이 갈등을 어떻게 다르게 다룰 수 있는가’에 대한 연구를 진행했고 그 결과를 SBS D포럼(10월 31일)과 한국언론학회의 세미나(11월1일)에서 발표했습니다. 그때 발표된 내용 등을 종합해 하버드 니먼재단에서 정리한 백서 내용 공유합니다.Conflict and polarization are rampant today, both in the United States and around the world. While the rise of social media has offered new opportunities for connection and amplified marginalized voices, it has also exacerbated divisions in society. Powerful currents of misinformation and deliberate misinformation have eroded trust in political institutions and the media, and citizens have become disengaged from each other, retreating into intellectually homogenous bubbles rather than engaging in civil discourse.오늘날 미국뿐 아니라 전 세계적으로 갈등과 양극화가 만연하고 있다. 소셜 미디어의 부상은 새로운 연결의 기회를 제공하고 소외된 목소리를 증폭시켰지만, 동시에 사회의 분열도 심화시켰다.잘못된 정보와 가짜 뉴스라는 강력한 흐름은 정치 기관과 언론에 대한 신뢰를 잠식했고, 시민들은 서로 단절된 나머지 서로 다른 사람과의 대화를 시도하기보다는 생각이 같은 사람들끼리만 모여들고 있다.In this contentious environment, the media stands at an inflection point. Legacy media has declined in stature and influence in direct proportion to social media’s rise.Too often, the mainstream news is seen now as part of the problem rather than part of the solution, attacked by both sides for its partisan lean, and criticized around the world for stoking conflict and societal tensions rather than helping to alleviate them.And yet, a robust news media is more essential than ever in providing the factual information and essential context for citizens to understand and act in their world이런 논쟁적인 환경에서, 미디어는 변곡점에 서있다. 전통 미디어는 소셜 미디어가 떠오른 만큼 위상과 영향력을 잃고 있다.너무나 자주, 기존 뉴스 미디어는 해결책의 일부라기보다는 오히려 문제의 일부로 인식되고 있다. 반대진영에 있는 정치세력 모두로부터 공격받기도 하고, 사회적 갈등과 긴장을 완화시키는 데 도움이 되기는커녕 오히려 심화시킨다고 비난받는 현상이 세계 곳곳에서 일어나고 있다.그럼에도 불구하고, 시민들이 세상을 이해하고 행동할 수 있도록 정확한 사실과 핵심적인 맥락을 전달하는 뉴스 미디어만의 역할은 그 어느 때보다도 필요하다.※ 더 자세한 내용은 하버드 니먼재단 백서 전문을 참고해주시기 바랍니다.