1박 2일 일정의 2차 북미정상회담이 합의 무산으로 막을 내렸습니다. 이런 가운데 과거 단골 통역관이던 김주성 대신 이번 회담에 참여해 눈길을 끈 여성 통역관이 있습니다, 비디오머그로 만나보시죠.[이연향/미 국무부 통역국장 : 김 위원장님 자신 있으십니까?][김정은 위원장 : 속단하기는 이르다고 생각합니다.][신혜영/김정은 새 통역관 : Well… It's too early to tell][김정은 위원장 : 그러나 나의 직감으로 보면 좋은 결과가 생길 거라고 믿습니다.][신혜영/김정은 새 통역관 : For what I feel right now I do have a feeling that good results will come out]#새 김정은 통역관의 영어 실력은?[신혜영/김정은 새 통역관 : there are people who are welcoming this meeting and there are people who have remained skeptical aboet this meeting. But I'm sure that all of them will be watcing the moment that we are sitting together side by side as if they are watching a fantasy movie So we have made a lot of efforts so far and we thought now it's time for us to come to hanoi, sit together and then have this wonderful dialogue]