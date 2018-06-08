[SBS Star] VIDEO: Samuel's Back with 'TEENAGER'!

K-pop artist Samuel had a comeback stage at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On June 5 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Samuel dropped his latest title track 'TEENAGER'.The track 'TEENAGER' is from his second repackaged album 'TEENAGER' released on May 30.In the dark mood and outfits, Samuel expresses the genuine and honest feelings of teenagers living in the contemporary society.With the groovy beat based on a future pop genre, the song further highlights the dark mood of the lyrics.Samuel's mesmerizing dance moves and amazing singing voice completely dominate the stage.Check out Samuel's impressive comeback stage below!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)