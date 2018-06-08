SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TheEastLight. Returns with a Sweet Love Song 'Love Flutters'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TheEastLight. Returns with a Sweet Love Song 'Love Flutters'

K-pop boy band TheEastLight. is back with a sweet love song titled 'Love Flutters'.

On June 5 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', TheEastLight. showed off the group's incredible musical talent with the group's newest title track 'Love Flutters'.TheEastLight.'Love Flutters' is the title track of its second mini album of the same name that was released on May 24.

It describes the fluttering emotions that a person feels in the beginning of a romantic relationship.TheEastLight.In the lyrics, TheEastLight. members confess how nervous they feel about going on a date for the first time, but they try to only think about happy days ahead of their relationship.

This song will put a smile on you as it makes you feel like you are going on your very first date with the person you like.TheEastLight.On this day, the members of TheEastLight. boasted their amazing singing voice, adorable dance, and excellent skills with instruments. 

Take a look at TheEastLight.'s cute performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
