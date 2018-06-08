[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fall in Love with PRISTIN V's 'Get It'!

K-pop girl group PRISTIN's sub-unit PRISTIN V has unveiled its title song 'Get It'.On June 5 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', PRISTIN V amazed everyone with its captivating performance.On this day, PRISTIN V performed to its title track 'Get It' from its first single album 'Like a V' released on May 28.Not only PRISTIN V's performance made the fans' hearts race fast, but the members' beauty also had the same effect on them.Their beauty especially stood out with red/hot pink lip colors that matched their fitted black outfit that they were wearing.'Get It' is a song that perfectly presents the villainous concept of PRISTIN V.Through the lyrics, PRISTIN V confidently says, "Just leave everything to me.", "You know that I won't wait for your answer, right?", "You look so kind, but I want to make you the opposite with my words.", and so on.Check out PRISTIN V's mesmerizing performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)