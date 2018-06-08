[SBS Star] VIDEO: UNI.T Softly Whispers, 'No More'

The uprising K-pop girl group UNI.T dropped its debut track at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On June 5 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', K-pop girl group UNI.T unveiled its debut track 'No More' released on May 18.UNI.T is consisted of nine members who have already debuted as members of K-pop girl groups.From the KBS' special variety show 'The Unit: Idol Rebooting Project' (2018), the members longed to make debut as members of a new K-pop girl group.With the group's debut, the title track 'No More' completely mesmerizes the audience by highlighting the group's mature sides.In lovely, romantic dresses, the members of UNI.T perform soft dance moves, and the public is completely trapped by UNI.T's impressive beauty and performance.Check out the group's fascinating stage below!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)