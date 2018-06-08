SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: CROSS GENE Says, 'Touch it'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: CROSS GENE Says, 'Touch it'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.06.08 16:40 수정 2018.06.08 16:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: CROSS GENE Says, Touch it!
K-pop boy group CROSS GENE dropped its incredible title track at SBS MTV 'The Show'.CROSS GENEOn June 5 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', CROSS GENE unveiled the group's latest track 'Touch it' from its fifth mini album 'ZERO' released on May 8.CROSS GENE'Touch it', one of the group's title tracks with 'FLY', is an R&B track with groovy sound.CROSS GENEBy using a piece of red fabric, the group leaves a strong impression on the audience.CROSS GENECheck out CROSS GENE's enticing performance right below!CROSS GENE

(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
선거방송의 강자

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호