[SBS Star] VIDEO: CROSS GENE Says, 'Touch it'!



(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

K-pop boy group CROSS GENE dropped its incredible title track at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On June 5 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', CROSS GENE unveiled the group's latest track 'Touch it' from its fifth mini album 'ZERO' released on May 8.'Touch it', one of the group's title tracks with 'FLY', is an R&B track with groovy sound.By using a piece of red fabric, the group leaves a strong impression on the audience.Check out CROSS GENE's enticing performance right below!(SBS Star)