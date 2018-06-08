[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee Wishes You to Have a 'Good Evening'

K-pop boy group SHINee's skillful performance continues to impress many people.On June 5 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', SHINee performed to its latest title track 'Good Evening' from the first version of its sixth full album 'The Story of Light EP.1', which was released on May 28.The soft melody of 'Good Evening' along with SHINee's beautiful voice are only a few charms of the song.For its dance, SHINee uses chairs in various ways on stage.This intriguing choreography using chairs amazed a lot of viewers on this day.In the lyrics, SHINee members express how much they want to go pick you up to spend some time with you under the moon light.Feel free to invite yourself to 'SHINee World'!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)