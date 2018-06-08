[SBS Star] HyunA Unveils Her Memorable 27th Birthday Party!

K-pop artist HyunA celebrated her 27th birthday with the closest friends and unveiled photos of the memorable party.On June 7, HyunA posted photos on her social media account with a comment, saying, "Always thank you so much, everyone."From the released photos, HyunA is in a lovely white dress with impressive makeup and black curly hair that resemble a princess from famous cartoons.The public responded to the post, saying, "Happy birthday HyunA!", "You're so lovely", "So cute!", and many more.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)