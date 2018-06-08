[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Receives Praise for His Sorrowful Acting in 'Lawless Lawyer'

Actor Lee Joon Gi impresses the viewers with his amazing acting skills in his recent drama.On June 8, the production team of tvN's recent drama 'Lawless Lawyer' released publicity stills of Lee Joon Gi for the 9th episode.In the released photos, Lee Joon Gi mourns at a funeral, completely immersing himself into his character.He was guided to the memorial with the police and handcuffs locked around his wrists, making people wonder what the upcoming episode would be all about.A staff from the production team explained, "This scene is an important one that leaves a deep wound on 'Bong Sang-pil'."He noted, "Lee Joon Gi successfully delivered the character's emotions as if his body and soul were completely falling apart. Please check out his amazing acting skills filled with mixed emotions of pain, anger, sadness and resignation, on the airing date."'Lawless Lawyer' is a legal-thriller drama where Lee Joon Gi stars in as Bong Sang-pil, a gangster-turned-lawyer who fights against the absolute power.(Credit= tvN 'Lawless Lawyer')(SBS Star)