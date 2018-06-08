SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Receives Praise for His Sorrowful Acting in 'Lawless Lawyer'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Receives Praise for His Sorrowful Acting in 'Lawless Lawyer'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.06.08 15:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Receives Praise for His Sorrowful Acting in Lawless Lawyer
Actor Lee Joon Gi impresses the viewers with his amazing acting skills in his recent drama.

On June 8, the production team of tvN's recent drama 'Lawless Lawyer' released publicity stills of Lee Joon Gi for the 9th episode.Lee Joon GiLee Joon GiIn the released photos, Lee Joon Gi mourns at a funeral, completely immersing himself into his character.

He was guided to the memorial with the police and handcuffs locked around his wrists, making people wonder what the upcoming episode would be all about.
Lee Joon GiA staff from the production team explained, "This scene is an important one that leaves a deep wound on 'Bong Sang-pil'."

He noted, "Lee Joon Gi successfully delivered the character's emotions as if his body and soul were completely falling apart. Please check out his amazing acting skills filled with mixed emotions of pain, anger, sadness and resignation, on the airing date."
Lee Joon Gi'Lawless Lawyer' is a legal-thriller drama where Lee Joon Gi stars in as Bong Sang-pil, a gangster-turned-lawyer who fights against the absolute power.

(Credit= tvN 'Lawless Lawyer')

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
선거방송의 강자

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호