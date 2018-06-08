SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Supports Jung Ryeo Won by Sending Her Snack Trucks
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Supports Jung Ryeo Won by Sending Her Snack Trucks

작성 2018.06.08 15:56 수정 2018.06.08 15:59
Korean actor Lee Dong Wook showed his support to actress Jung Ryeo Won by sending her snack trucks to the filming site of her current drama 'Wok of Love'.

On June 7, Jung Ryeo Won posted two pictures on her social media account.

In one of the pictures, the actress stands in front of a snack truck that is written "I support Jung Ryeo Won and 'Wok of Love'." above.

In the other one, Jung Ryeo Won stands under a canopy tent with different snacks on the table.Jung Ryeo WonJung Ryeo WonAlong with these two pictures, she wrote a message to Lee Dong Wook, "Not one, but two! What a perfect guy! Thank you."

The two have previously starred in tvN's drama 'Bubble Gum' in 2015, and they still seem to be remaining as close friends.Jung Ryeo WonRecently, Lee Dong Wook has been confirmed a role in JTBC's new drama 'Life', which is scheduled to air its first episode on July 23.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yoanaloves' Instagram, 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook, 'Bubble Gum' Official Website, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)      
