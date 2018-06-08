SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Joong-ki Enjoys Sweet Break with Song Hye Kyo in Japan?
[SBS Star] Song Joong-ki Enjoys Sweet Break with Song Hye Kyo in Japan?

작성 2018.06.08 15:18
Actor Song Joong-ki and actress Song Hye Kyo, known to be Song-Song couple, reportedly enjoyed sweet time in Japan.

On June 6, the Chinese microblogging website Weibo released a photo of Song Joong-ki spotted at a store in Omotesando, Tokyo of Japan by his Chinese fan.Song-Song CoupleWith the photo of Song Joong-ki giving his fan an autograph, the fan highlighted that Song Joong-ki was enjoying private time with his wife Song Hye Kyo.

Although the photo showed only Song Joong-ki giving his autograph, the post emphasized that the couple gave their autographs to the fan.Song-Song CoupleThe public responded to the photo, saying, "Wow, Song-Song couple was in Japan?", "They're so sweet!", "Hope they're having fun in Japan.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki has confirmed to make comeback on screen with tvN's upcoming drama 'The Chronicles of Asadal' (literal translation).

▶ [SBS Star] Song Joong-ki Builds a City from His Upcoming Drama?
Song-Song CoupleSong Hye Kyo is also in discussion to join a new romance drama called 'Boyfriend' with actor Park Bo Gum.

▶ [SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo in Talks to Lead a New Drama with Park Bo Gum

(Credit= LUPENG Weibo, 'kyo1122' Instagram, SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)   
