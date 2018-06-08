[SBS Star] Lee Yi Kyung & Jung In Sun Confirmed to Have Broken Up

Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung and actress Jung In Sun have broken up with each other.On June 8, both Lee Yi Kyung and Jung In Sun's management agencies confirmed that their relationship came to an end.They said, "It is true that they have broken up. They will stay as good friends, however. They have decided to go their separate ways, because they are both very busy."The two had been dating for about a year before the media reported their relationship only about two months ago in April.Lee Yi Kyung and Jung In Sun both starred in 'Welcome to Waikiki' earlier this year, but they were already in a relationship before they started filming the drama.At that time, the production crew nor fellow cast members of the drama know that they were dating.Currently, Lee Yi Kyung appears on MBC's drama 'Partners for Justice', and Jung In Sun has been taking a break from work since 'Welcome to Waikiki' had ended in April.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'cjes.insun' Facebook, HB Entertainment/SBS funE)(SBS Star)