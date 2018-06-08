[SBS Star] The Cast of 'The Undateables' Share Their Impression of Each Other

Korean actors Choi Tae Jun, Namkoong Min, and actress Hwang Jung Eum shared their impression of each other.On June 7, the main cast of SBS' romance drama 'The Undateables' gathered together for a press conference.During the press conference, Choi Tae Jun, Namkoong Min, and Hwang Jung Eum spoke about working with each other.Choi Tae Jun commented, "I'm enjoying the every moment of working with Min and Jung Eum. It's so fun. Jung Eum always gives us some organic fruits to eat during filming, and I'm able to have some vitamins thanks to her."He continued, "In the drama, Jung Eum and I are best friends. So, we easily get into small arguments. I actually love playing around, and I'm looking forward to filming scenes like that."Namkoong Min said, "It's been seven years since the last time I saw Jung Eum, but we get along extremely well."He added, "My younger brother always gives me an objective opinion of my drama, but he told me that the latest episode was good. It's definitely going to get more interesting from now on."Lastly, Hwang Jung Eum said, "Min's acting skills are impressive. He is very meticulous as well. He notices things that others fail to notice. That is why I listen to him at all times."Regarding Choi Tae Jun, she said, "Tae Jun looks cold, but he really is a cool guy. He brings his young energy to the set, and it makes me feel younger. Most of all, he listens to others well."'The Undateables' is about two people 'Hoon Nam' (Namkoong Min) and 'Jung Eum' (Hwang Jung Eum) with completely different relationship experience and opinions about love.'The Undateables' airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10PM.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)