[SBS Star] Original 'F4' Member Kim Joon Revealed to be a Husband & Father!

Actor Kim Joon, the original 'F4' member from hit drama 'Boys Over Flowers', revealed to be a married man.According to media reports on June 8, Kim Joon has been married for the past three years.Kim Joon revealed the news through an interview, "I got married three years ago. As there weren't any news articles about my marriage up until now, not many people know about it unless they are very close."He added, "I decided to get married and form a family with my wife, whom I've known for nine years even before my debut. I am also the father of one child now."Kim Joon debuted as a member of boy group T-MAX before gaining skyrocketing popularity through KBS 2TV's 'Boys Over Flowers' (2009).He was one of the 'F4' members in the drama, along with actor Lee Minho, Kim Beom and Kim Hyun Joong.Recently, Kim Joon has been taking part in various theater productions, and his latest play was 'Yeodo' earlier this year.(Credit= KBS 'Boys Over Flowers')(SBS Star)