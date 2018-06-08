[SBS Star] The Photos of Jun Ji Hyun in Previous Days Spotlight Her Amazing Beauty

The photos of actress Jun Ji Hyun (Gianna Jun) in her childhood and early 20s have been unveiled online and accentuate her unchanged gorgeous features.In recent days, a post from an online community released photos of Jun Ji Hyun from her childhood to the time she just made debut as an actress.Although Jun Ji Hyun was wearing glasses, her incredible features and small face could not be hidden.Another photos of her when she was in college also highlight Jun Ji Hyun's gorgeous beauty.Her long black hair, known to be the symbolic style of Jun Ji Hyun, can be seen from the time she went to the university.When she just made debut as an actress, Jun Ji Hyun's small face, big eyes, sharp nose and jaw are more highlighted in the photos below.Although it has been more than 10 years since she was in her first TV drama SBS 'Happy Together', Jun Ji Hyun has not changed at all.Jun Ji Hyun has become one of the most renowned actresses in Korea, and her impressive acting on top of the remarkable beauty brings more popularity and attention from the public.(Credit= Online Community, CultureDepot, SBS)(SBS Star)