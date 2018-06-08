[SBS Star] NU'EST JR Goes Around to See His Birthday Ads in a Costume

K-pop boy group NU'EST's leader JR took a tour around Seoul to check out his birthday advertisements.On June 7, JR made a trip to see his birthday advertisements prepared by his fans in a costume of his signature character Pokemon's Squirtle.A couple of hours before his actual birthday on June 8, JR posted a picture of himself on his social media account holding a flag that was written, "JR tour begins."After this picture was posted, fans' curiosity started to build up.Soon, they were able to find out what it meant, as many people started sharing pictures online of a person in a Squirtle costume standing in front of JR's birthday advertisements.Although it could just be anyone standing in front of these birthday advertisements, fans were sure that it was JR, because the shoes that he was wearing were a gift from one of JR's fansite masters.JR was spotted not only in one location, but several locations around Seoul.During the tour, he was even spotted doing a cute dance in front of the billboard.His thoughtful special event and overloading cuteness with the adorable costume melted fans' hearts.Meanwhile, NU'EST's sub-unit NU'EST W has confirmed its return with a new album on June 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'pockyjr' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)