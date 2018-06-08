[SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun Unable to Attend Overseas Events Due to Changes in the Law

K-pop boy group Highlight's leader Yoon Du Jun will not be able to take part in the group's upcoming overseas events due to the new Military Service Act.On June 7, Highlight's management agency Around Us Entertainment posted a notice on their official website.Around Us Entertainment said, "Due to some changes made in the Military Service Act on May 29, it has become difficult for Highlight's member Yoon Du Jun to leave Korea."They continued, "Therefore, Yoon Du Jun will not be able to attend the K-food event in Hanoi on June 9 as well as the fan meeting in Bangkok that was scheduled to take place on June 24. We ask for fans' generous understanding."Lastly, they apologized for the inconvenience by stating, "For those who have already purchased the tickets for the fan meeting in Bangkok and wish to cancel, we will make sure that the appropriate measures are taken."The previous Military Service Act allowed men who have not yet completed their military duty to go abroad almost unlimited number of times from a year up to three years until the age of 27 if requested.However, the new Military Service Act only allows you to go abroad freely for six months up to two years when permits are applied each time you are planning to go out of the country.On top of that, if your enlistment date has been confirmed, then it only allows you to apply for the permit five times.As Yoon Du Jun was born in 1989, and waiting to be enlisted soon, it has become uneasy for him to leave Korea with these changes.Yoon Du Jun wanted to say goodbye to his fans before his enlistment, but his plan unfortunately fell through.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'beeeestdjdjdj' Instagram)(SBS Star)