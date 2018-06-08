[SBS Star] The Four Male Celebrities Reunite as a Group of Soldiers on Memorial Day!

The photos that show the behind stage of Korean male celebrities at the sacred ceremony of Korea's Memorial Day to cherish the memory of the deceased veterans are released online and gain attention.On June 6, the 63rd ceremony of Korea's Memorial Day was held in Daejeon National Cemetery.For the honorary ceremony to express respect and gratitude for the deceased, several celebrities have joined, and the participation of the male celebrities as active-duty soldiers have caught the eyes of the public.To sing Korean national anthem, actor Ji Chang Wook, Im Siwan from K-pop boy group ZE:A, actor Kang Ha Neul and Joo Won joined the stage.After the ceremony was aired on screen, photos of the four during the ceremony were released from an online community.In the unveiled photos, all four of them are in neat military uniforms with marks of different divisions.Although they are currently serving the duty in different areas, the four are closely attached to each other and taking cute postures.Their bright smiles especially garner attention from the public.(Credit= SBS, Online Community)(SBS Star)