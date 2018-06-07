[SBS Star] VIDEO: South Club Is Back with 'OUTCAST'!

K-pop boy band South Club has made a comeback with another unique song that represents the color of the group very well.On June 3 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', South Club unveiled its new title track 'OUTCAST'.'OUTCAST' is the title track of South Club's second album '20' that was released on May 30.The song was composed and written by the leader Nam Tae Hyun himself.Through the lyrics, Nam Tae Hyun tried to illustrate the real story of young people based on his own experience.After leaving boy group WINNER in November 2016, Nam Tae Hyun established his own music label 'South Buyers Club' in March 2017.South Club was formed under this label, and it consists of four different members including Nam Tae Hyun.Listen to the story of Nam Tae Hyun's life below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)