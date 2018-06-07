SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: South Club Is Back with 'OUTCAST'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: South Club Is Back with 'OUTCAST'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.06.07 18:21 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: South Club Is Back with OUTCAST!
K-pop boy band South Club has made a comeback with another unique song that represents the color of the group very well.

On June 3 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', South Club unveiled its new title track 'OUTCAST'.Nam Tae Hyun'OUTCAST' is the title track of South Club's second album '20' that was released on May 30.

The song was composed and written by the leader Nam Tae Hyun himself.

Through the lyrics, Nam Tae Hyun tried to illustrate the real story of young people based on his own experience.Nam Tae HyunAfter leaving boy group WINNER in November 2016, Nam Tae Hyun established his own music label 'South Buyers Club' in March 2017.

South Club was formed under this label, and it consists of four different members including Nam Tae Hyun.Nam Tae HyunListen to the story of Nam Tae Hyun's life below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
선거방송의 강자

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호