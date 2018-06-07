SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee Welcomes 'Good Evening'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee Welcomes 'Good Evening'!

K-pop boy group SHINee has returned with 'Good Evening' after about a year and a half of hiatus.

On June 3 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SHINee performed to 'Good Evening', which is the title track of the first version of its sixth full album 'The Story of Light EP.1' released on May 28.

Before going on the stage to perform, the group's members ONEW, TAEMIN, and MINHO had a brief interview with the hosts of 'Inkigayo'―actor Song Kang, DIA's CHAEYEON, and a special host SHINee's KEY.

As KEY is a member of SHINee, he joined the interview as SHINee.SHINeeCHAEYEON congratulated SHINee on welcoming the group's 10th anniversary since debut.

TAEMIN thanked her and said, "It feels more meaningful for us to be standing here, as we debuted on 'Inkigayo'. We would like to thank all the fans who supported us for the last 10 years. We'll keep doing our best. Please keep supporting us."

SHINee then impressed the hosts by beautifully singing the verse of its newest track 'Good Evening'.
 

'Good Evening' is an electronic pop track with R&B sound, which accentuates SHINee members' sweet singing voice.

Moreover, the performance for this song is so fascinating that you will not be able to take your eyes off SHINee from the start until the end.

Watch SHINee's outstanding performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
