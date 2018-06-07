SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: AOA's Back with 'Bingle Bangle'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: AOA's Back with 'Bingle Bangle'!

K-pop girl group AOA is back with the latest title track 'Bingle Bangle'!

On June 3 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', AOA had its comeback stage with two tracks, 'Bingle Bangle' and 'Super Duper'.

The title track 'Bingle Bangle' is from the group's latest album 'BINGLE BANGLE' released on May 28.AOAThe song is built with saturated infused pop tune back dropped by a continued whistling melody that elevates the bright mood of the song.AOAThe composition of various instrumentals highlights each member's lovely voice, and the catchy dance moves also garner attention from the public.AOAAOA also dropped the side track 'Super Duper' from the album.AOADifferent from 'Bingle Bangle', 'Super Duper' highlights the group's mature side.AOAThe stage full of AOA's chicness completely mesmerizes the audience.AOACheck out AOA's comeback stage below!
 

 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
