[SBS Star] VIDEO: AOA's Back with 'Bingle Bangle'!







(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)



(SBS Star)

K-pop girl group AOA is back with the latest title track 'Bingle Bangle'!On June 3 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', AOA had its comeback stage with two tracks, 'Bingle Bangle' and 'Super Duper'.The title track 'Bingle Bangle' is from the group's latest album 'BINGLE BANGLE' released on May 28.The song is built with saturated infused pop tune back dropped by a continued whistling melody that elevates the bright mood of the song.The composition of various instrumentals highlights each member's lovely voice, and the catchy dance moves also garner attention from the public.AOA also dropped the side track 'Super Duper' from the album.Different from 'Bingle Bangle', 'Super Duper' highlights the group's mature side.The stage full of AOA's chicness completely mesmerizes the audience.Check out AOA's comeback stage below!