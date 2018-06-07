SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Invites ARMY to Its Special Prom Party!
2018.06.07

K-pop boy group BTS plans to meet its fan club ARMY with a special event held in Seoul.

On June 5, BTS announced that the group plans to launch the special fan meeting '2018 BTS PROM PARTY' with its fan club ARMY at BLUE SQUARE, Seoul.BTSThis event celebrates the 5th anniversary of the fan club since it was established.

At the event, all seven members of the group join to interact with their biggest companions.

'PROM PARTY' is for the fifth generation of BTS' global fan club 'ARMY', and the tickets will be on sale from June 8 at 8PM to June 11 at 12AM.

On top of this amazing news, the management agency of BTS has released photos of the group on its social media account to celebrate the 5th debut anniversary of BTS. BTSFrom the unveiled photos, the members of BTS are in black suits and sporty costumes with naughty, chic, and cute facial expressions.BTSWith the usage of various items for the photo shoot, the members boast their irresistible charms.BTS(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
