[SBS Star] Heize Reveals the Hard Time She Went Through Before Gaining Popularity

K-pop artist Heize spoke about the hard time that she had before her debut.On June 6 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', the cast visited Haeundae, Busan.As Busan is Heize's hometown, one of the hosts Kang Ho Dong asked, "So, you debuted after graduating from university, right? Wasn't your debut slightly later than everyone else then?".Heize answered, "I debuted when I was 24 (in Korean age), it was pretty late. I moved to Seoul all by myself hoping to make my debut one day."She continued, "My dad didn't want me to work in this field of career, so I wasn't able to get any financial support from my parents."According to Heize in this episode, she used to work three different part-time jobs, including working at a bakery, cafe, and handing out flyers on the street.Heize said, "I used to divide the food in one lunch box from a convenient store to three different servings. I would eat 1/3 of a lunch box per meal. 'Unpretty Rapstar' offered me to join the show when I was about to give up on my dream."Back in 2015, Heize appeared on a popular rap competition show 'Unpretty Rapstar Season 2' as one of the contestants.After that, her popularity soared with her songs, including 'Don't Know You', 'You, Clouds, Rain', and 'Jenga'.Recently, Heize produced boy group Wanna One's sub-unit The Heal―Lee Dae Hwi and Ong Seong Wu's song titled 'Sandglass'.'Sandglass' was released on June 4, and it is a sentimental ballad track that is currently charted high on all major domestic music streaming websites.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Let's Eat Dinner Together, Mnet Unpretty Rapstar, 'heizeheize' Instagram)(SBS Star)