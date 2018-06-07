SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Reporters Praise BTS' Humble Attitude at Press Conference
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Reporters Praise BTS' Humble Attitude at Press Conference

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.06.07 16:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Reporters Praise BTS Humble Attitude at Press Conference
K-pop boy group BTS' mannerly act and unchanging modesty garners attention from the public.

On June 6 aired episode of Celuv.TV's 'Issue Clock', a reporter shared about BTS' recent comeback press conference.

She first elaborated how great BTS' success on the Billboard charts means and praised the members' humble attitude.
BTSShe said, "They are such superstars now, and following their success, the press conference had a great atmosphere. BTS made notes whenever a reporter asked questions. This is an act that shows how they are deeply focused on the press conference and that they're taking it seriously."
BTS (Yonhap)The reporter also shared that BTS members cleaned up their water bottles on the table themselves for the reporters to take better photos.
BTS (Yonhap)BTS (Yonhap)She revealed, "Usually, celebrities just go straight in after the press conference. But all members of BTS went down the stage, walked around to share farewells to all the reporters. Rookie idol groups usually do this, but BTS apparently still have the mind of rookies. They expressed their gratitude and appreciation to each and every reporter at the venue."

Meanwhile, BTS is currently busy promoting its third full album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' with the title track 'FAKE LOVE'.

(Credit= Celuv.TV 'Issue Clock', Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
선거방송의 강자

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호