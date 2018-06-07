[SBS Star] Reporters Praise BTS' Humble Attitude at Press Conference

K-pop boy group BTS' mannerly act and unchanging modesty garners attention from the public.On June 6 aired episode of Celuv.TV's 'Issue Clock', a reporter shared about BTS' recent comeback press conference.She first elaborated how great BTS' success on the Billboard charts means and praised the members' humble attitude.She said, "They are such superstars now, and following their success, the press conference had a great atmosphere. BTS made notes whenever a reporter asked questions. This is an act that shows how they are deeply focused on the press conference and that they're taking it seriously."The reporter also shared that BTS members cleaned up their water bottles on the table themselves for the reporters to take better photos.She revealed, "Usually, celebrities just go straight in after the press conference. But all members of BTS went down the stage, walked around to share farewells to all the reporters. Rookie idol groups usually do this, but BTS apparently still have the mind of rookies. They expressed their gratitude and appreciation to each and every reporter at the venue."Meanwhile, BTS is currently busy promoting its third full album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' with the title track 'FAKE LOVE'.(Credit= Celuv.TV 'Issue Clock', Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)