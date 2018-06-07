SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NCT TAEYONG Shows Off His Amazing Cooking Skills!
[SBS Star] NCT TAEYONG Shows Off His Amazing Cooking Skills!

작성 2018.06.07
K-pop boy group NCT's member TAEYONG amazed everyone with his incredible cooking skills on a variety show.

On June 6 episode of tvN's new variety show 'Food Diary', TAEYONG boasted his great cooking skills.

In the morning of the cast's accommodation, TAEYONG began cooking breakfast after checking the ingredients in the refrigerator.TAEYONGTAEYONG originally wanted to make some noodles with octopus, which was something that he said he could make without looking at the recipe.

However, he decided to make some hand-pulled dough soup with octopus instead, as there was no rolling pin in the kitchen.TAEYONGWithout any difficulty, TAEYONG started making the dough, chopping up vegetables, and boiling the broth.

It certainly looked like it was not his first time cooking.TAEYONGWhen the food was served to the rest of cast members, they were impressed by the taste of his food.

They could not stop mentioning how amazing it tasted, and they were seen finishing everything in their bowls including the soup.TAEYONGSince TAEYONG is an exceptional dancer and rapper, many people have been commenting on how flawless he is after finding out that he is also great at cooking.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Food Diary)

(SBS Star) 
