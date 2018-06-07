SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] AOA Seol Hyun Mentions What Her Relationship Is Like with Jung Hae In
[SBS Star] AOA Seol Hyun Mentions What Her Relationship Is Like with Jung Hae In

작성 2018.06.07 15:04
K-pop girl group AOA's member Seol Hyun talked about the relationship between her and actor Jung Hae In.

On June 7, all six members of AOA―Ji Min, Yu Na, Hye Jeong, Min A, Seol Hyun, and Chan Mi joined MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.Seol HyunDuring the talk, Seol Hyun was asked whether if she is close to Jung Hae In, who is under the same management agency as AOA.

Seol Hyun answered, "Jung Hae In and I trained together, so I've known him for some time. He also debuted with AOA's music video 'MOYA' in July 2013."

Her next words made everyone burst into laughter.Seol HyunSeol Hyun said with a smile, "We are close, but somewhat awkward with each other."

She added, "He is a super nice guy."

Meanwhile, AOA has returned with the new title track 'BINGLE BANGLE' on May 28.

Check out Jung Hae In's debut footage below if you have not seen it yet!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sh_9513' 'holyhaein' Instagram, MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'AOA (에이오에이)' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
