SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TAEYANG Spotted Spending His Day Off with Min Hyorin
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TAEYANG Spotted Spending His Day Off with Min Hyorin

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.06.07 14:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TAEYANG Spotted Spending His Day Off with Min Hyorin
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's TAEYANG was spotted spending his free time with his wife, actress Min Hyorin.

According to an online post written on June 5, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin went on a date at a cafe in Seoul.
TAEYANG, Min HyorinTAEYANG, Min HyorinIn the released photos, TAEYANG is wearing a casual outfit with white mask and a cap, while Min Hyorin is wearing a floral dress with a floppy hat.
TAEYANG, Min HyorinOn the same day, TAEYANG posted an adorable baby photo of himself and wrote "Hi" with a heart, showing that he is out for his day off from the military duty.
TAEYANG, Min HyorinMeanwhile, TAEYANG started his mandatory military service back in March shortly after his wedding, and he is expected to be discharged in November 2019.

(Credit= 'jinusean3000' '__youngbae__' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
선거방송의 강자

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호