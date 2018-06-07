[SBS Star] TAEYANG Spotted Spending His Day Off with Min Hyorin

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's TAEYANG was spotted spending his free time with his wife, actress Min Hyorin.According to an online post written on June 5, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin went on a date at a cafe in Seoul.In the released photos, TAEYANG is wearing a casual outfit with white mask and a cap, while Min Hyorin is wearing a floral dress with a floppy hat.On the same day, TAEYANG posted an adorable baby photo of himself and wrote "Hi" with a heart, showing that he is out for his day off from the military duty.Meanwhile, TAEYANG started his mandatory military service back in March shortly after his wedding, and he is expected to be discharged in November 2019.(Credit= 'jinusean3000' '__youngbae__' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)