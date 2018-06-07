[SBS Star] Wanna One Yoon Ji Sung Helps Out Friends Despite Being Hectic

K-pop boy group Wanna One's leader Yoon Ji Sung was spotted helping out his friends.On June 5, one of Yoon Ji Sung's friends shared photos of Yoon Ji Sung at Dongguk University.Dongguk University is where Yoon Ji Sung is currently enrolled as a Performing Arts graduate school student.In the photos, Yoon Ji Sung goes around the university campus putting up a poster for his friends' play.Although Yoon Ji Sung is not in this play, he chose to actively promote the play in order to help out his close friends.At the moment, Yoon Ji Sung's group Wanna One is busy promoting its new album '1÷χ=1 (UNDIVIDED)', and preparing for its world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD', which kicked off on June 1 in Seoul.As a lot of people are aware of how busy Yoon Ji Sung is, his kind gesture towards his friends is grabbing the attention of many people.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'top6.7' Instagram)(SBS Star)