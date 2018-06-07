[SBS Star] 2PM JUN.K Reportedly Has Symptoms of Paralysis on His Jaw During Military Training

JUN.K from K-pop boy group 2PM reportedly has symptoms of paralysis on his jaw.On June 7, Sports Kyunghyang has reported that JUN.K had symptoms of paralysis on the right side of his jaw while he was getting military training in Gangwon-do. The primary reason for the symptom is not unveiled yet.Previously, JUN.K has gone through a surgery on his face in April before he was enlisted on May 8 this year.His management agency JYP Entertainment has responded to the report in the early morning of today, saying, "Because it happened in the army, we do not know what is going on. The staff of our agency cannot even talk to JUN.K at this moment."The staff highlighted, "When we can contact him and get more information about the incident, we will make an official announcement."JUN.K is currently serving his mandatory military duty, and he is expected to serve the rest of his duty without getting any additional surgeries from the hospital he had gone through a surgery for his face.It is noted that JUN.K is looking for the hospital he can visit while serving his military duty.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)