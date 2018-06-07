[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Says She Went on a Diet Because of Park Hyung Sik

Korean actress Park Bo Young shared her dieting experience to listeners of a radio show.On June 5 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Park Bo Young joined as a special host.During the talk, one of the listeners sent in a message about going on a diet.Park Bo Young commented, "It's hard to fall asleep when I'm feeling extremely hungry while cutting down on food. Then, sometimes I end up eating at like 2 o'clock in the morning. Although I feel happy when I'm eating the food, I always regret eating it afterwards."Then, the main host Kim Tae Kyun asked, "But you have never gone on an extreme diet, right?".The actress answered, "I have to go on a diet when I'm filming something. I had to work harder on losing weight especially during the shooting of 'Strong Girl Bong-soon'."She continued, "The male lead Park Hyung Sik was so skinny. I looked really chubby next to him. So, I worked harder to lose weight."Back in 2017, Park Bo Young starred in JTBC's drama 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' with actor Park Hyung Sik.Meanwhile, Park Bo Young has been joining 'Cultwo Show' as a special host several times after one of the main hosts Jung Chan Woo announced that he will be taking a temporary break from all activities due to health issues in April.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'phs1116' 'cultwoshow' Instagram, 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' Official Website)(SBS Star)