[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Says She Went on a Diet Because of Park Hyung Sik
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Says She Went on a Diet Because of Park Hyung Sik

Korean actress Park Bo Young shared her dieting experience to listeners of a radio show.

On June 5 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Park Bo Young joined as a special host.

During the talk, one of the listeners sent in a message about going on a diet.

Park Bo Young commented, "It's hard to fall asleep when I'm feeling extremely hungry while cutting down on food. Then, sometimes I end up eating at like 2 o'clock in the morning. Although I feel happy when I'm eating the food, I always regret eating it afterwards."Park Bo YoungThen, the main host Kim Tae Kyun asked, "But you have never gone on an extreme diet, right?".
 
The actress answered, "I have to go on a diet when I'm filming something. I had to work harder on losing weight especially during the shooting of 'Strong Girl Bong-soon'."Park Bo YoungShe continued, "The male lead Park Hyung Sik was so skinny. I looked really chubby next to him. So, I worked harder to lose weight."

Back in 2017, Park Bo Young starred in JTBC's drama 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' with actor Park Hyung Sik.Park Bo YoungMeanwhile, Park Bo Young has been joining 'Cultwo Show' as a special host several times after one of the main hosts Jung Chan Woo announced that he will be taking a temporary break from all activities due to health issues in April.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'phs1116' 'cultwoshow' Instagram, 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' Official Website)

(SBS Star) 
