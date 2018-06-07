[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Has Unrealistically Long Legs!

CHANYEOL from K-pop boy group EXO gains attention from the public with his unrealistically long legs and incredible body proportions.In recent days, CHANYEOL has uploaded photos of his daily lives on social media account, and the public cannot take his/her eyes off from the photos due to CHANYEOL's amazing body proportions.On top of his small face and perfect body proportions, CHANYEOL's extremely long legs garner attention.Previously, CHANYEOL has confessed that his daily struggles come from the long legs.The photos of his overwhelmingly long legs once again remind people that CHANYEOL has amazing body proportions.(Credit= 'real_pcy' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)