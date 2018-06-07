SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Makes Donations for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge!
[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Makes Donations for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge!

Actress Kim Yoo Jung joined the ALS ice bucket challenge campaign by making donations instead of filming a video due to health issues.

On June 6, Kim Yoo Jung made a post on her social media account and showed that she supports the ALS ice bucket challenge by making donations worth of 2,000,000 won (approximately 2,000 dollars) to Seungil Hope Foundation.

She commented, "I was told that the ice bucket challenge was to support the construction of the medical hospital for the ALS patients. Everyone, please keep your eyes on the campaign and give support!".Kim Yoo JungKim Yoo JungAt the end, Kim Yoo Jung highlighted that she decided to make donations instead of filming a video for the campaign due to health issues.

The ice bucket challenge, known as one of the most representative campaigns for the ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) patients, films a person dumping over a bucket of water and ice over the individual's head to promote better understanding of the disease.

Since several Koeran celebrities have joined filming videos for the campaign, the activity is rapidly spread online.

▶ [SBS Star] The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Sweeps Korea with Celebrities' Participation!

Kim Yoo Jung, however, could not film the video due to health issues.Kim Yoo JungPreviously, it was reported that Kim Yoo Jung has problems with her thyroid gland and is expected to go through a surgery.

Due to health issues, Kim Yoo Jung decided to take a break from work to fully recover from illness.Kim Yoo JungThe public responded to her post, saying, "That's so thoughtful, Yoo Jung.", "Hope you make comeback soon.", "Get better!", and many more.

(Credit= 'you_r_love' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
