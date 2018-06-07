[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Reveal What They Did on Their Day Off

K-pop boy group Wanna One members talked about the things that they did on their day off after holding three concerts in Seoul from June 1 until 3.On June 6 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', six members of Wanna One―Kang Daniel, Kim Jae Hwan, Park Woo Jin, Hwang Min Hyun, Ha Sung Woon, and Yoon Ji Sung were invited to join the talk.During the talk, a listener asked what they did after the last concert in Seoul.Then, Wanna One members revealed that they only had a day off to take some rest, and they took turns to answer the question.First, Kang Daniel answered, "I ate about six meals on that day. When I decide to eat a lot, I tend to just eat until I'm satisfied. There is no limit."Kim Jae Hwan said, "I met my friends. We went to eat some good food and spent some time chatting. I've been friends with them since middle school."Park Woo Jin said, "It had been a long time since I saw my family members, so I spent some time with them."Hwang Min Hyun said, "Ha Sung Woon is my roommate. I spent the whole day with him. We ate some pasta, pizza, and fried rice for lunch, watched a film, ate some pork back-bone stew for dinner, then returned to our dorm."Then, the main host Kim Tae Kyun and special host Park Bo Young commented with a surprise, "Don't you guys spent time with each other everyday, though? Was there nothing that you guys had to get done like the other members?".Hwang Min Hyun replied, "Well, we usually do things together, so we did things together on that day as well."Ha Sung Woon continued, "We did get something done. We wanted to get a long sleep, so we slept until 2 o'clock in the afternoon. As Hwang Min Hyun was cutting down on food in order to build his body for the concert, we ate a lot on that day."Lastly, Yoon Ji Sung said, "Kim Jae Hwan and I actually planned to have some Tteok-bokki (stir-fried spicy rice cake) with beef brisket on that day, but he had already gone out to eat. So, I went to the restaurant and bought the food, then had it all by myself back at our dorm. It's alright. I'm cool with eating by myself."Although Yoon Ji Sung tried to sound okay, he seemed a little sulky about Kim Jae Hwan not eating with him on that day, which made everyone laugh.Meanwhile, Wanna One has unveiled its special album '1÷χ=1 (UNDIVIDED)' on June 4, and it is scheduled to hold two weeks of promotion in Korea with the title track 'Light'.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)(SBS Star)