[SBS Star] Celebrities' Singing of National Anthem Praised the Dedicated Veterans of Korea on Memorial Day

Korean male celebrities currently serving their mandatory military duty joined the honorary ceremony of Korea's Memorial Day and cherished the memory of the deceased veterans by singing the country's national anthem.On June 6, the 63rd ceremony of Korea's Memorial Day was held in Daejeon National Cemetery.For the sacred ceremony, many Korean celebrities joined to express respect for the deceased, and the participation of the male celebrities as active-duty soldiers garnered attention from the public.In order to cherish the memory of the deceased, actor Ji Chang Wook, Im Siwan from K-pop boy group ZE:A, actor Kang Ha Neul and Joo Won showed up to the stage.Their singing of Korean patriotic music at the ceremonial event further evoked loyalty to the country and brought all people together.Meanwhile, actress Han Ji Min also presented a symbolic poem at the ceremony and has gained attention from the public.(SBS Star)