[SBS Star] Celebrities' Singing of National Anthem Praised the Dedicated Veterans of Korea on Memorial Day
[SBS Star] Celebrities' Singing of National Anthem Praised the Dedicated Veterans of Korea on Memorial Day

작성 2018.06.07 10:26 수정 2018.06.07 11:15
Korean male celebrities currently serving their mandatory military duty joined the honorary ceremony of Korea's Memorial Day and cherished the memory of the deceased veterans by singing the country's national anthem.

On June 6, the 63rd ceremony of Korea's Memorial Day was held in Daejeon National Cemetery.Korean Male Celebrities on Memorial DayFor the sacred ceremony, many Korean celebrities joined to express respect for the deceased, and the participation of the male celebrities as active-duty soldiers garnered attention from the public.Korean Male Celebrities on Memorial DayKorean Male Celebrities on Memorial DayIn order to cherish the memory of the deceased, actor Ji Chang Wook, Im Siwan from K-pop boy group ZE:A, actor Kang Ha Neul and Joo Won showed up to the stage.Korean Male Celebrities on Memorial DayTheir singing of Korean patriotic music at the ceremonial event further evoked loyalty to the country and brought all people together.Korean Male Celebrities on Memorial DayMeanwhile, actress Han Ji Min also presented a symbolic poem at the ceremony and has gained attention from the public.

▶ [SBS Star] Han Ji Min Cherishes the Memory of the Deceased at the Ceremony of Memorial Day 

(SBS Star)    
